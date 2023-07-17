A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Sumner, Cowley, Elk, Chautauqua, and Kay counties through 5 PM this evening. Strong winds and large hail will be the primary concern with storms as they roll through the region.

Showers and storms have flared up in the southeastern corner of the KSN viewing area and will continue to drift south over the next few hours.

Temperatures will be sizzling this afternoon. Highs climb well above our average with temperatures nearing the triple digits. Sunny skies and southerly winds will help us stay warm over the next few days.

Spotty showers and storms will try to redevelop late this evening. This activity will be limited and the majority of the region will stay dry.

Temperatures stay toasty overnight. Lows dip back into the 70s for most with winds remaining out of the south.

Temperatures soar tomorrow. We reach the triple digits across much of the state as strong southerly winds bring in the heat. There is relief in sight as we slowly fall back into the 80s by this weekend, thanks to a midweek cold front.

Excessive Heat Advisories are in place for most of southern Kansas from noon through 8 PM tomorrow due to the scoarching temperatures. Be sure to drink plenty of water and take frequent breaks in the AC.

As a boundary pushes across western Kansas late Tuesday night, showers and storms will move into the region. This round of activity is expected to stay below the severe threshold. Rain will fizzle out as it tracks into central Kansas, leaving us with dry skies by Wednesday morning.

We will be keeping an eye on the potential for a few storms in northern Kansas late Wednesday night. An unsettled pattern keeps rain chances in the forecast for the second half of the week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 95 Wind: SE 5-15

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lo: 75 Wind: SE 8-18

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 101 Wind: SE/SW 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Lo: 75 Wind: S/N 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 96 Lo: 74 Partly cloudy.

Thu: Hi: 92 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 85 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 85 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 89 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 92 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll