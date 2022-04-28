Temperatures remain spring-like this afternoon with temperatures into the 80s as a stronger southerly breeze remains in place.

As more sunshine returns and lingering boundaries settle across the region, this will help to spark isolated showers and storms late in the afternoon into the early evening.

A Marginal Risk for an isolated stronger storm capable of producing damaging wind gusts and large hail is painted across most of the Sunflower State today. Greatest severe potential will sit across the state line into Nebraska.

Today’s setup is priming our atmosphere for our next piece of energy set to arrive tomorrow. As a dryline sets up across western Kansas, it will become the focus for the development of showers and thunderstorms Friday afternoon and evening.

All severe hazards to include damaging wind gusts, large hail and isolated tornadoes will all be possible. The greatest risk sits generally along and east of I-135 where an Enhanced Risk remains highlighted by the Storm Prediction Center for the development of numerous strong to severe thunderstorms in the area.

On the back side of this system, winds will turn gusty. Winds gusting in excess of 50 MPH will be possible Friday into Saturday. A High Wind Watch remains in place.

Farther to the south where temperatures will sit warmer and little to no additional rainfall is expected, heightened fire concerns will be in place. Fire Weather Warnings are in effect Friday afternoon and evening.

The weekend will remain cooler before our unsettled pattern returns to start the upcoming work week. Initial activity move through early Monday with another round favoring central into eastern Kansas Wednesday. Expect temperatures to remain seasonable through most of next week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Erika Paige:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 80 Wind: S 10-20

Tonight: Partly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 63 Wind: SE 10-20

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 85 Wind: SE/S 15-30

Tomorrow Night: Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 56 Wind: S/NW 10-25

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 72 Lo: 47 Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 76 Lo: 52 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 72 Lo: 49 Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 75 Lo: 54 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 74 Lo: 52 Partly to mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 73 Lo: 46 Partly cloudy, breezy.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige