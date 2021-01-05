Storm Track 3 Forecast: January chill returns, slight rain/snow chance

I hope you had the chance to soak in the sunshine and the warmer than average temperatures the last couple of days because changes are approaching! Through this afternoon we saw the clouds increase as the cold front came closer to Kansas.

The front continues to cruise to the east and is squeezing some moisture out from the sky.

Winds have been gusty ahead and will remain that way behind the front. Gusts potentially up to 40 MPH are possible.

Rain showers have appeared to the north this evening.

It does not look like much rain as it tracks east into the overnight and cools to light snow for areas near and north of I-70.

As the front continues to push eastward tonight, rain showers will blossom for our far eastern counties (think Butler/Cowley/Elk/Greenwood/Chautauqua) into western Missouri through Wednesday.

As the backside of this system rotates through Wednesday night into Thursday morning, rain to snow showers is possible. Any snowfall will be light for our viewing area and below 1″. There will be more snow in Nebraska and across the state line into Missouri. Extreme southeast Kansas may also be able to take part in a couple more inches of snow than we will be able to produce.

Our days in the 50s are numbered. This is it after today until early next week. Highs will reset to the 30s and 40s for the remainder of the work week and into the weekend. We are also going to have a lot of moisture in the lower levels of the atmosphere, keeping gray days a common sight over the sunshine until Sunday.

Another noticeable system slides nearby over the weekend. Southwest Kansas may be the best position for rain and snow over the weekend.

Early next week temperatures will bounce back to nearly 50 with sunshiny skies.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman