Storm Track 3 Forecast: Kansas temperature roller coaster

Winds have switched out of the south overnight, helping bring much warmer air to the Sunflower State for Monday. Highs will range from the lower 70s to even a few spots out west making a run at that 80 degree mark.

With high pressure in place, we are expecting plenty of sunshine statewide. High pressure will also help relax our winds a bit, staying out of the southwest from 5-15 mph.

Lows tonight stay rather mild for late fall, only dropping to the upper 30s to mid 40s closer to the Wichita area.

Warm air continues for Tuesday as well. We are looking at another day of 70s statewide. Winds will however begin to pick up Tuesday as high pressure departs. Winds could gust out of the south up to 30 mph.

Eventually winds switch from the south to north as a cold front works through late Tuesday night. This is going to bring dramatic changes to the region. We will likely see a 20 degree swing in temperatures by Wednesday afternoon with highs only in the lower 50s.

The remainder of the forecast favors some cooler air as we head into the weekend. Highs should mainly bounce around in the 50s to near 60 at times. Precipitation chances are pretty much non-existent as the cold front sliding through will be starved for moisture.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears