Storm Track 3 Forecast: Keep that umbrella handy, more showers in the forecast

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will linger around the region into Tuesday. The greater severe storm risk will be across Oklahoma into northern Texas. A stronger storm capable of hail and gusty winds could hug the Kansas/Oklahoma state line Monday evening.

The low-pressure system is to our south with a stalled boundary across the middle of the state. This will be the focus for more rain into the overnight and into portions of Tuesday.

Total rainfall potential is healthy and appreciated during our core wildfire season to the tune of a half-inch to more than an inch of rain for most. Many will be able to partake in more than two-inch of rainfall before this wave is done.

Wednesday afternoon, another piece of energy will bring more rain with snow to the west. It will move out rather quickly early Thursday.

Friday another quick-moving system will track through the region and produce another shot of showers.

Model guidance is pointing to another chance for moisture Saturday night and Sunday morning for our northcentral communities. Temperatures will be near to just below average during the work week due to this active weather pattern. We will see the warmth surge to the 60s over the weekend and into early next week.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman