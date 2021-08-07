Storm Track 3 Forecast: Keeping an eye on weekend storm chances, intense heat locks in

A few thunderstorms are rolling through parts of northwest and north central Kansas out there early this morning. Those storms are not severe, but hopefully providing a little relief as that part of the state is seeing a moderate to severe drought in spots.

Storms are forming on an existing weak boundary aided with some upper level support. That boundary eventually moves through the rest of the state later tonight bringing more storm chances.

We can expect another warm and summer-like day for Saturday. Generally, highs reach the mid to upper 90s, with a few 100 degree readings potentially sprinkled in.

The eastern half of Kansas will be muggy with drier air for those out west. Winds should be stronger out of the south today, generally 10 to 20 mph with higher gusts.

A few leftover clouds will be present this morning up north and west, but the rest of us should see plenty of sunshine. Clouds come later as thunderstorms begin to form.

Saturday afternoon/evening thunderstorms could be on the stronger side. A Slight Risk of severe weather is now painted across northern Kansas today, with a marginal risk trickling farther south. This means that a few cells could become severe with damaging wind being the main concern along with some hail.

A few pop-up storms could form during the peak heating of the afternoon, but the more organized activity should sweep through Kansas later this evening. The farther west you are the lower your rain chances are today. Also, most of us should be able to enjoy outdoor plans during the day but keep an eye to the sky if you have plans tonight.

It looks like a remnant boundary hangs out for tomorrow potentially sparking a few more storms. The better chance tomorrow lies across south central and southeast Kansas. A storm could also become strong to severe.

The rest of the forecast is downright hot. Many of our upcoming days will be spent in the mid to upper 90s. A few more storms are possible in the middle of next week.