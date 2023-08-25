We have just one more afternoon to go in our 7-day long streak of triple-digit heat. Sunshine this morning warmed us quickly again with temperatures across the Sunflower state already in the 90s to near 100 degrees.

We are on our way to 90s and triple digits this afternoon and there can even be a late-day thunderstorm in the northwest.

Lower temperatures and rain opportunities on the way for the weekend will be a welcome change for most of us. Excessive Heat Warnings run into this Friday evening, but thankfully this will be the last day of this extended heat wave we’ve had all week long!

A cold front will begin pushing into northwestern Kansas later this afternoon.

This will not only bring cooler air in, but it will spark a healthy wave of scattered storms across especially northern and western Kansas tonight.

Some storms late this afternoon into tonight can contain damaging wind gusts and hail but the strongest activity should be isolated.

Storms may continually develop and move over the same spots, which could lead to some locally excessive rainfall totals. A Flood Watch has been issued for Cheyenne and Sherman Counties in far northwest Kansas as well as Dundy County in southwest Nebraska.

The front will reach Wichita last, and by the time it gets here it won’t be quite as potent. A few stray showers and a thunderstorm may be around for later tonight into Saturday morning.

But, it will be one more warm and stuffy night for the Wichita area with lows only down into the 70s.

Temperatures will be much more agreeable Saturday with highs ranging from the upper 70s to lower 90s!

A few more very scattered storms will be possible especially tomorrow evening. The heat dome that sat over our heads all week will be shoved to the southwest and weakened considerably over the weekend, which will keep a few showers and more seasonable temps in our forecast into the start of next week.

Rain chances look fairly low after Monday, but temperatures will not be oppressively hot. A much better stretch of days is coming, we just have to hold out one more day.

Wichita:

This Afternoon: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Hi: 104 Wind: SW 8-18

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 74 Wind: SW/NE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly to partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 94 Wind: NE 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Partly to mostly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 70 Wind: NE 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 88 Lo: 64 Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 90 Lo: 61 Mostly sunny.

Tue: Hi: 92 Lo: 63 Mostly sunny.

Wed: Hi: 94 Lo: 64 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 95 Lo: 66 Mostly sunny, windy.

Fri: Hi: 94 Lo: 65 Partly cloudy.

Meteorologist Jack Boston