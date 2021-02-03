Storm Track 3 Forecast: Last mild day, now comes the cold

Here it is…our last mild day for a long time! And what a day it has been.

Temperatures warmed to nearly 80° in the southwest. Communities that had snowpack recently also saw well above average temperatures to the north.

The cold that is coming down the pipeline this weekend will take up residency and may linger through the middle of the month.

Below average temperatures will be common for the next 8 to 14 days!

Winds are increasing as the cold front approaches. The frontal passage swings through overnight. As it does, it will squeeze out rain and snow showers primarily to the north.

Areas south will have drizzle and low overcast as the colder change arrives. We will have an uptick in wind gusts as this happens. Winds gusting between 35 and 45 MPH will be common. Gusts above 50 MPH cannot be ruled out. A Wind Advisory is in effect for many central counties.

Temperatures Thursday will be closer to average. Clouds will not linger too long with a general transition back to more sunshine through the afternoon.

Friday it tries to warm but is unsuccessful as an Arctic blast sweeps through this weekend. It will bring a shot for snow showers with the heaviest accumulation taking place to the northeast towards Omaha and Kansas City. This northwesterly flow will continue into next week, providing us with several weak waves that will be capable of snow showers.

Some of the coldest air of the season is on the way. Wind chills this weekend will be frigid, feeling like the single digits to below zero! I do not see much improvement in our highs for next week as they will trend below freezing. Overnight lows will be brutal in the single digits to the teens. Select neighborhoods could also have overnight lows, not factoring in the wind, below zero! Get ready…it’s coming!

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman