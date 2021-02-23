Storm Track 3 Forecast: Last warm day then back to normal tomorrow

Today is our last day to feel the winter-time warmth. We will reach a high of 67 today which is almost 20 degrees above normal. It will not be surprising if some reach the low 70s. A front will come through this afternoon and through the overnight and bring cooler temperatures this way for tomorrow. This front will come through dry, so the biggest impact will be the cooler weather. A few snow showers to the west are possible on Thursday morning. Temperatures will stay about normal through the end of the work week. We will get a bump in the temperatures back to the upper 50s on Saturday right ahead of a system that will bring rain and snow chances Sunday. this will drop temperatures back to about or below normal to start the next work week.