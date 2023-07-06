Our latest round of showers and thunderstorms continues to push southeast of the area through eastern Oklahoma. Due to rain and storms early today and lingering cloud cover, temperatures have warmed slowly this morning into just the 60s and 70s at the midday hour.

We should get a break in the showers and storms and even a few breaks of sun this afternoon allowing temperatures to warm back into the 70s to lower 80s, several degrees below-average for early July along with more clouds than sun and just a spotty shower or storm.

More storms will move in tonight as yet another disturbance rides east out of the Rockies. Storms will develop quickly across eastern Colorado as the afternoon goes on then move into northwestern Kansas early this evening.

The storms will develop into a heavy complex pushing into north-central and southwest Kansas by late evening.

The heavy rain and storms will then through central Kansas including the Wichita area after midnight. Some of these storms will contain heavy rainfall leading to possible flooding.

Hail and strong winds are also possible, especially for western and southern Kansas tonight.

Recent heavy rainfall and more heavy rainfall expected the next two nights have prompted a Flood Watch for parts of southwest and south-central Kansas through early Saturday morning.

Friday will begin with heavy rains and a few thunderstorms in central Kansas making for another soggy commute but the complex should push east of the region by later Friday morning.

Yet another round of rain and thunderstorms will push into southwest Kansas by late Friday afternoon then more heavy rain and thunderstorms will push across Kansas, south of the I-70 corridor during Friday night.

The Friday night complex will bring more heavy rainfall and some severe weather as well in the form of damaging winds and hail.

Saturday will start off wet across south-central Kansas followed by some clearing and just a pop-up shower or storm Saturday afternoon.

Temperatures are expected to remain below seasonal averages right through the upcoming weekend. It looks like things will be quieter overall next week with temperatures warming back up to where we should be for the second week of July.

7/6/23 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Boston:

Wichita:

This afternoon: Mostly to partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 80 Wind: E/SE 5-15

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 50% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 65 Wind: SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, breezy. 60% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 82 Wind: SE 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 40% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 67 Wind: S/N 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 83 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 85 Lo: 67 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 89 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 90 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 93 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 92 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy.

Meteorologist Jack Boston