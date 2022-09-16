After watching the leftover showers track through the rest of our viewing area this morning, we are looking at a dry evening perfect for Friday Football Fever!

Overnight the next disturbance will move to the east and first impact northwest Kansas and southwest Nebraska well after dark.

Some of these storms could be on the stronger side with damaging winds and hail. The Storm Prediction Center has a small sliver of our viewing area under a risk to highlight this potential.

A cluster of heavy rain and thunder will cruise eastward into the remainder of the overnight and early Saturday morning. Most should favor areas near and north of I-70. We may see a few showers try to build back to the Wichita Metro early Saturday morning but not survive.

Attention will then be on the next opportunity Saturday evening for our northcentral counties.

There is another Marginal Risk that surrounds the cities that could pick up not only more rain but a storm or two briefly reaching severe thresholds for damaging winds. Model guidance shows some of this building back into our southcentral counties.

Highs over the weekend return to the 90s and we will be there for the long haul into next week. Sunday through Tuesday look to be the hottest days of this stretch. A select few hitting 100 looks possible. This may be the last time we make a run for the century mark this year. A potent cold front eyes us late next week, cooling us off and might provide us with a few chances for rain.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of a shower or storm. Lo: 71 Wind: S 10-20

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 94 Wind: S 10-25

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of a shower or storm. Lo: 72 Wind: S 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 98 Lo: 72 Mostly sunny, windy.

Mon: Hi: 99 Lo: 73 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 99 Lo: 73 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 97 Lo: 68 Mostly sunny, windy.

Thu: Hi: 90 Lo: 62 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 89 Lo: 61 Partly cloudy.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman