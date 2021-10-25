Storm Track 3 Forecast: Late Tuesday’s severe storm threat, fall feeling continues

Clouds cost us a few degrees in about 2/3 of the state as they were stubborn to break up today. Clouds continue to clear as we head through evening. Winds are switching out of the south. This will bring moisture back into our direction, but still give us a chilly overnight primarily in the 40s.

The return of southerly flow as our next storm system approaches means an uptick in temperatures, humidity and wind as we head into Tuesday. Expect afternoon high temperatures in the 70s and 80s, with a few spots trending toward the low 90s.

Winds will pick up and remain strong into the night. Expect southerly to southeasterly sustained winds between 15 and 40 MPH with higher gusts.

Dry conditions, unseasonably warm temps and gusty winds are perfect wildfire conditions. Red Flag Warnings are in effect Tuesday, so please refrain from any burning.

This is going to provide ingredients for potent storm development. Most of Tuesday will stay dry, but as we ramp up dew points in the evening, storms will begin to fire from near Hill City south to Dodge City. Once storms develop, our severe weather threat will need to be monitored closely.

This complex of storms that develops across western Kansas in the evening will track east through the overnight.

All storm types are possible initially, including a few isolated tornadoes.

Large hail and damaging winds also look to be big concerns.

The Storm Prediction Center has an enhanced risk highlighted across parts of central and western Kansas, and a slight risk farther east that includes the Wichita Metro. Tuesday is a Weather Aware Day, especially if you have evening or late night plans. Due to the overnight threat, make sure you have multiple ways to receive weather warnings!

Scattered showers and a few rumbles will persist into Wednesday for central and eastern Kansas. The severe threat will diminish. Western communities will see a trend to drier skies with more sunshine first.

Once this system moves out, we are left with much cooler air. We will dip into the 60s for the remainder of the work week and into the weekend.

Plenty of sunshine returns. Rain chances stay low, but there is another cold front at the end of the weekend and the beginning of next week that will need to be watched in the days ahead. Even colder temperatures will be served to the Sunflower State by the start of November.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman