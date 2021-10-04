Storm Track 3 Forecast: Late week warmth brings back a taste of summer

High pressure continues to take over the region on Monday, helping give us plenty of sunshine out there. Highs will jump a few more degrees today to the lower 80s. A few mid 80s can be found across far southwest Kansas.

Lower 80s will feel pleasant as humidity levels remain very low out there for today. This continues for the near future but some higher humidity will sneak in at times midweek.

Rain chances remain extremely low for the upcoming week, but a stray shower is possible across south central to eastern Kansas on Wednesday. I am not expecting much from this at all, but incoming energy could bring a few more clouds to the state.

We will see comfortable temperatures through midweek, with slightly warmer air returning into the early part of the weekend. I am seeing signs of temperatures 10 to 15 degrees above average as we head into Friday and Saturday. This means summer briefly returns with temperatures in the upper 80s, close to 90 in some spots. This is brief.

Some of our longer range models are hinting at a larger storm system impacting the state for Sunday and Sunday night. This is along of an approaching cold front. We will keep an eye on this as there is not much agreement so far out, but it could bring rain and storms back to Kansas.

Eventually cooler air follows behind that frontal boundary.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears