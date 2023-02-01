We are now shifting to the other side of the Arctic blast. Temperatures today warming above freezing is a welcomed sight for much of the state. Snow is still on the ground to the northwest which is slowing the warming trend in that part of our viewing area.

Wichita Eisenhower National spent a total of 90 hours below freezing. For comparison, the previous Arctic blast we encountered December 21-24, lasted 91 hours. Both close in length.

Clear skies remain dominant but areas closer to the Kansas/Oklahoma state line will be in and out of clouds due to the icy set-up just south of our region.

Temps keep going up Thursday and Friday.

There is a late week wind shift that will cut temps down a few degrees farther east Friday, but it will not be a drastic change especially compared to where we have been.

The weekend looks superb and warming nicely. Some highs to the south/southwest will inch closer to 60°!

Next week we will watch for a storm system to evolve. One passes to our north but does not provide us with any moisture, just a wind shift, early in the week. There is a better system next Tuesday into Wednesday. Track and temps will be important along with the extent of moisture transport into Kansas.

Rain will be possible by mid-week with snow favoring the northwest. Temps cool behind this feature, but it will not be bitter. We will need to watch for another taste of the Arctic, however, by the middle of February.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly to partly cloudy. Lo: 20 Wind: S/SW 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Hi: 48 Wind: SW/NW 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Lo: 18 Wind: N/NE 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 46 Lo: 33 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 55 Lo: 31 Mostly cloudy, windy.

Sun: Hi: 58 Lo: 34 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 59 Lo: 29 Mostly cloudy.

Tue: Hi: 50 Lo: 27 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain.

Wed: Hi: 48 Lo: 32 Mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of rain.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman