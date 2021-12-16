Storm Track 3 Forecast: Less wind and a cooler, more seasonable change

Winds are much lighter now but will still kick up a breeze later today, especially in Western Kansas. Lighter winds today should help contain any ongoing fires.

Now that a powerful front has cleared the area, grab the heavier coat and be ready for a colder start to the day.

Your first step out the door will not only be chilly but you will notice a smoky smell too due to recent and some ongoing fires.

Skies will be mostly sunny but there will still be some lingering haze. Highs will be cooler but also still above average in the upper 40s and 50s.

After sundown, we will go into the freezer with most of our low temperatures falling below freezing.

Expect a similar feel Friday as highs return to the upper 40s and 50s. More of a seasonable chill moves in over the weekend with highs dipping into the 30s and 40s. We will return to above average 50s next week.

There will not be much moisture as we approach next week’s holiday weekend. A few more clouds move into South Central and Southeast Kansas Friday. There will be a small chance of rain for South Central Kansas while most raindrops fall in Southeast Kansas tomorrow. Other than that and breezy conditions, we are not looking at much active weather to slow down holiday travelers.