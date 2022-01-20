Storm Track 3 Forecast: Less wind, more sun, but still freezing Thursday

The arctic chill that has moved in will settle into the region today.

Be sure to bundle up before heading out the door. Winds are not as strong but are still enough to bring most of our wind chills down below zero.

There are still a few snow showers to the southwest but these should wrap up by sunrise.

As clouds break and some sun returns it will not be enough to warm us out of the freezer. Highs will be in the 20s and low 30s.

Winds will begin to pick back up tonight and lead to a breezy Friday. It will also be another frigid start to the day with lows in the single digits and teens.

Even though we will need to pack on an extra layer or two Friday morning, we will begin a warming trend during the afternoon. We will keep a chill to start the weekend with highs in the 30s and 40s but we will warm even more over the weekend and into the start of next week.

An approaching system Friday will bring a slim rain/snow chance to the north and west. This chance will mainly be during the afternoon and evening hours but is not anything to get too excited about as the majority of the area will stay dry.

Another arctic blast awaits Tuesday and it may be accompanied by some snow to the west.