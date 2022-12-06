We have had a significant amount of low level moisture resulting in thicker clouds in parts of the state today. Any breaks will be removed overnight as we anticipate a round of moisture late Wednesday into Thursday due to our next storm system.

Temps for most of the state will be warm enough to keep this as rain. We will need to watch areas near the Kansas/Nebraska state line Wednesday night because surface temps will be cold enough as the rain falls to produce freezing rain.

Timing begins around the dinner hour Wednesday to the south.

Light rain brews in Oklahoma and tracks to the northeast into Wednesday night.

As moisture approaches the Kansas/Nebraska state line, temps will be cool enough for a wintry mix with a changeover to light snow to the northwest. A light glaze of ice is possible where a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 9 PM Wednesday to noon on Thursday. Some snow is possible but any accumulation will be spotty and kept to an inch or two.

Rainfall accumulation for central and eastern Kansas is primarily in the neighborhood of a tenth to three tenths of an inch with locally higher amounts. Not expecting much snowfall accumulation farther north within our viewing area but Nebraska is in a better position for accumulations.

Moisture should shift enough to the north and east into Thursday afternoon. Temperatures for highs will stay in the 50s and 40s through the rest of the week with a slight bounce on the southeast side of this system as it travels through.

Seeing signs of another piece of energy Friday night into Saturday morning to the southeast. This will be a batch of light rain that skirts our viewing area.

Saturday looks like a good day overall for any holiday shopping. Another disturbance organizes early next week with another shot for showers. Depending on the timing this could carry over into next Tuesday as the first of two cold fronts move through.

That cold hit resets temps and removes any warmth we gain Monday only to be followed by a smack in the face by another arctic blast during the 16th/17th of this month. Highs may struggle to warm above freezing once that latter frontal passage tracks through the region.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Lo: 32 Wind: N/SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. 10% chance of rain. Hi: 49 Wind: SE/E 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of rain. Lo: 42 Wind: E 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 57 Lo: 30 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of rain.

Fri: Hi: 53 Lo: 33 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 52 Lo: 34 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 54 Lo: 42 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 60 Lo: 30 Mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of rain.

Tue: Hi: 46 Lo: 25 Partly cloudy, windy.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman