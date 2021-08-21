Storm Track 3 Forecast: Limited opportunities for rain as temperatures heat up

The boundary that sparked showers and storms Friday has settled to our south into Oklahoma.

New storms have developed along that boundary across northern Oklahoma and the Oklahoma Panhandle this evening.

Areas south of US Highway 400 stand the best chance at finding any activity through the overnight as it slowly drifts to the north and east.

One or two of these storms could be strong to severe capable of producing damaging winds and large hail.

A Marginal Risk has been highlighted for the Oklahoma Panhandle region.

Enjoy the cooler temperatures this evening as overnight lows dip into the 60s and 70s.

The boundary continues to work back to the north Saturday into Sunday and will bring back additional chances for storms for parts of the state.

A Marginal Risk has been included for damaging winds and large hail possible with one or two storms that develop which could become severe across northwestern and northcentral Kansas.

Temperatures return to the 90s Sunday with some nearing 100° as we wrap up the weekend.

This system lifts to the north by Monday keeping most of the state dry with better isolated opportunities to find rain closer to the Kansas/Nebraska state line through most of the upcoming week. Temperatures are heating up to unseasonably warm levels. Daytime highs will return to the 90s and 100s while the overnights will be muggy and into the 60s and 70s.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige