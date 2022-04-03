A cold front has been slicing through the Sunflower State today increasing wind speeds across Kansas leading to elevated fire concerns. Fire Weather Warnings to the north remain in effect until 9PM tonight.

We have enough instability to work with along the front that a stronger storm this evening may produce small hail within our viewing area. A random sprinkle is possible through the overnight and into Monday farther southeast. We could use more moisture, but better chances with the positioning of the low and approaching cold front will be to the east/southeast of Wichita from the Turnpike into southeast Kansas and across the state line into Oklahoma.

Western Oklahoma into Texas are in a Slight Risk where a storm or two could produce hail/damaging winds.

Monday offers up widespread temps near the norm in the 60s. Windy conditions take over across northwestern Kansas and southwestern Nebraska which will lead to elevated grassland fire concerns.

Another system is on deck Tuesday capable of producing scattered showers. Southwest Kansas misses out on this moisture once again.

Winds will become a huge problem with gusts in excess of 40 MPH through much of the week. Temps warm ahead of the next front Tuesday, heightening fire concerns. Communities in northwest Kansas need to prepare for wind gusts from 50 to 60 MPH Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Any rain quickly sweeps southeast away from our region Wednesday and highs will be below average the remainder of the work week. Winds will not relax until Friday, so we will need to keep an eye on any fire that forms as it could spread quickly.

Warmer temps return to the area this weekend and build into next week. There are two systems to watch – the first being next Monday/Tuesday around April 11th and 12th. Another by the end of that week, April 15. The latter may bring a touch of snow back to the state, if conditions can come together.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 43 Wind: N/NE 8-18

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 62 Wind: NE 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Mostly to partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers. Lo: 43 Wind: NE/SE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Tue: Hi: 72 Lo: 41 Partly to mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 66 Lo: 38 Partly cloudy to mostly sunny, windy.

Thu: Hi: 59 Lo: 36 Mostly sunny, windy.

Fri: Hi: 60 Lo: 38 Mostly sunny, windy.

Sat: Hi: 69 Lo: 50 Mostly sunny, windy.

Sun: Hi: 74 Lo: 53 Mostly sunny, windy.

— Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman