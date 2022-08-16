Cooler air has arrived for many today although those ahead of the front still baked this afternoon.

Going forward the next week, triple digits are nowhere to be found around Kansas. Even the nineties will be in limited supply as the heat retreats to the west.

We will see an uptick in isolated showers and storms into this evening across southern Kansas.

Most stay dry with two areas having a higher potential for a stronger storm that may reach severe thresholds for damaging winds. One to the southeast of our viewing area from southeast Kansas into the Ozarks and the other southwest across southeastern Colorado into the Oklahoma Panhandle.

Leftover showers are possible early Wednesday near the Kansas/Oklahoma state line. Clouds will stick around through midday before a turn to more sunshine Thursday.

Highs range from the 70s to the 80s Wednesday before more 80s and some lower 90s Thursday. Temperatures will be near to below average for this time of year the remainder of the workweek, over the weekend and into early next week.

The door opens for more chances for rain Thursday night through next Monday. Different disturbances will cross our path. It will not rain all the time and the track of these waves will be important to who gets the rain and who misses out.

The weekend will not be a washout but be weather aware if outdoors and you hear thunder as lightning will be one of the biggest hazards. With a weather pattern like this, it will be difficult for our temps to return to the triple digits over the next week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 65 Wind: N 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly to partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 80 Wind: N/NE 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lo: 61 Wind: NE/SE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 89 Lo: 63 Mostly sunny.

Fri: Hi: 91 Lo: 65 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 87 Lo: 64 Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 85 Lo: 64 Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 90 Lo: 66 Mostly sunny.

Tue: Hi: 91 Lo: 67 Mostly sunny.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman