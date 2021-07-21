Storm Track 3 Forecast: Limited rain chances as hazy sky and warming temperatures take control

Smoke continues to track across the state due to wildfires in the northwest part of the country and Canada.

This smoke has also reached as far east as Pittsburgh, Philadelphia and New York City, prompting air quality alerts for those major metropolitan cities as it flows around a large area of high pressure. Our air quality ranges from good to moderate. We will continue to channel in more of that wildfire smoke through the end of the week.

There will be a small group of people who will be especially sensitive to this smoke and should limit time outdoors as it could cause breathing difficulties and throat irritation.

This smoke is taking what would naturally be a bright blue sky and turning it white. However, it will give us an exquisite sunset once again.

Storm tracks to the north will continue to keep chances for rain limited, though a stray shower tonight cannot be ruled out across northwestern Kansas. Any activity will struggle to survive.

Temperatures will drop into the 60s across the state overnight.

By Thursday, the heat starts to slowly build back into the region. While we will not see a drastic change in daytime highs, most of us will reach into the lower 90s Thursday afternoon.

Temperatures are on a climbing trend. Humidity levels are also easy to take right now as it could be much higher for this time of year. That muggy feeling will ramp up over the weekend as temperatures heat up further. By Friday, western Kansas may see a few more triple digits trying to work back into the Sunflower State. Similar highs are expected this weekend.

We may see a better chance of storms to the north Sunday evening. Any remaining cloud cover and rain Monday may have an impact on temperatures briefly in select parts of the state before heating back up early next week.

The main axis for rain after Sunday night into Monday will be across the Northern Plains and areas to the west, avoiding Kansas. We may not be able to see another raindrop until after the first of August. Instead, we will bake next week with highs in the 90s and triple digits.

— Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman