New drought monitor is in and shows portions of northwest Kansas upgraded to EXTREME DROUGHT.

Fire Weather Warnings in effect through evening north and west. Winds overnight will increase ahead of a boundary that sinks south into Friday, gusting from 35 to 50 MPH, focused over southcentral and southeastern Kansas. Fire Weather Watches are in effect Friday to the southwest.

Scattered showers with a clap of thunder or two, develop Friday morning near the Kansas/Oklahoma state line, southeast of Wichita.

The Storm Prediction Center has Kay County, Oklahoma, in a Marginal Risk for hail and high winds Friday evening into the early overnight. A few raindrops may fall in the Oklahoma Panhandle Saturday morning, but amounts look pitiful. Temps warm Friday but take a hit as the front advances Saturday by several degrees, allowing the weekend to begin cooler than average.

Saturday night into Sunday morning there is another quick shot for light rain centered in the heart of the state and quickly races east late Sunday morning. Temperatures warm especially out west Sunday afternoon with cooler temps residing east.

Next system to watch will be Tuesday into Tuesday night. Some storms may reach severe thresholds. Winds will also become a problem and push our fire threat even higher.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lo: 46 Wind: S 8-18

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 74 Wind: S/N 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 42 Wind: NE 10-25

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 63 Lo: 46 Partly cloudy, windy.

Sun: Hi: 64 Lo: 41 Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers.

Mon: Hi: 65 Lo: 42 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 67 Lo: 52 Partly to mostly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 73 Lo: 46 Partly cloudy, windy.

Thu: Hi: 74 Lo: 49 Partly cloudy, breezy.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman