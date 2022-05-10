The summer-feel continues! A weak cold front is basically acting as a dryline today positioned to the west of Wichita. This is keeping those in the eastern half of Kansas much more humid, with those out west experiencing much drier air. It is also keeping those in northwestern Kansas a bit cooler today as well. Expect a range of 80s to upper 90s by this afternoon.

Since our dew points are higher in eastern Kansas, our feels-like temperatures could reach the triple digits in spots. Those out west have dangerously dry air on top of dry ground. This will prompt another high fire danger for a few of our counties in southwest Kansas.

We will begin to introduce rain and storm chances back to the region starting tonight. Those in southwest Kansas could tap in to a few spotty showers and storms late Tuesday evening. Again, spotty is the keyword.

The better chance for strong to severe weather is going to lie in the panhandle of Oklahoma and points south.

Do not worry western Kansas, even though most of you will stay dry tonight, we do have another wave of thunderstorms possible on Wednesday. A line of storms looks to fire up later in the afternoon and early evening. This appears to be a longer and thinner line of storms that could bring thunderstorms to many drought stricken southwest Kansas. It will likely not be a large surplus of rain, but we will take what we can get.

A few of those storms could be strong to severe with hail and gusty winds being the main concern.

This is not the end of our chances. We have multiple more waves of potential showers and storms, including Thursday. The Storm Prediction Center already has north central Kansas included in a slight risk. We will monitor this day closely.

A few extra isolated storms are possible through Friday and Saturday. A washout is not expected. Temperatures finally cool a bit into the weekend, but we will still stay above average for this time of year.

5/10/22 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Warren Sears:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 95 Wind: S 10-25

Tonight: Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 70 Wind: S 10-20

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 90 Wind: S 10-25

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 70 Wind: S 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 91 Lo: 67 Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 84 Lo: 62 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 82 Lo: 58 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 80 Lo: 58 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 83 Lo: 62 Partly cloudy, windy.

Tue: Hi: 84 Lo: 62 Partly cloudy, breezy.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears