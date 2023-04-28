Showers are clearing out of most of Kansas today but will linger in portions of south-central and southeastern Kansas for Friday, maintaining rain chances in the Wichita area until the system fully clears our area tonight.

Highs today will be cool where the clouds hold tough, warmer in spots that see the sun come out.

With the storm system pulling away, Saturday will be a gorgeous outdoor day in its wake as highs reach the upper 60s to low 70s with plenty of sunshine and light winds. Perfect weather sticks around into early next week before we start to see stronger winds and storm chances come back into play toward the latter half of next week.

4/28/23 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Maney:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly cloudy, breezy. 60% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 59 Wind: S/N 10-20

Tonight: Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers. Lo: 41 Wind: N 10-20

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 70 Wind: NW 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lo: 43 Wind: N/NW 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 68 Lo: 42 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 68 Lo: 46 Partly cloudy.

Tue: Hi: 70 Lo: 50 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers.

Wed: Hi: 76 Lo: 56 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 77 Lo: 54 Mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 77 Lo: 49 Partly cloudy, breezy.