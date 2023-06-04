A few isolated storms are hanging around this morning, but we are not anticipating as stormy of a day across Kansas as we saw yesterday.

A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for western Kansas including Dodge City and Garden City until 9am. Visibilities are reported under 1/2 mile in some locations.

Heading into the afternoon, a few storms will remain in the area but development will be over a smaller area and will be more sparse, and rain chances today are lower than yesterday.

Highs today will get a little warmer with the increased sunshine, with middle 80s for Wichita and upper 70s out west.

Storms will wane after sunset tonight and tonight looks mostly dry, just a few stray showers lingering through the night. Lows will be mild in the 50s and 60s.

The upper level low that supported the more widespread rain the past few days is weakening and moving away, and that will take us back down isolated pop up storms through the rest of the week.

Highs tomorrow will be a bit warmer in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Upper level high pressure strengthening to our north will suppress rain chances a bit through the first half of the week. Temperatures warm up slowly through the week, with upper 80s and a few 90 degree temperatures possible at times.

That high pressure will weaken later in the week and allow more storms to form, though storm chances still look spotty for the second half of the week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Maney:

Wichita:

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 84 Wind: E 5-15

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 63 Wind: NE 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 86 Wind: NE 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 63 Wind: NE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Tue: Hi: 87 Lo: 64 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 87 Lo: 64 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 86 Lo: 63 Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 85 Lo: 64 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 85 Lo: 65 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 84 Lo: 64 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.