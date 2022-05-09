The summer muggies have arrived with the Kansas wind machine turned on with gusts to 45. A front is positioned over northwest Kansas and will play jump rope with subtle shifts south and then north, allowing areas in the warm sector, or south of it, to bake for the next several days in the 90s.

We also have higher dew points from central into eastern Kansas with much lower levels to the southwest. Where it is lower, the chance for wildfires is much higher early this week especially for our southwest communities into Oklahoma.

Later this evening, scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop in southern Iowa/northern Missouri and build back into northeastern Kansas. The atmosphere will continue to see development back in our northcentral counties, but anything will be light before disappearing by dawn Tuesday.

Later in the day Tuesday towards evening, new storms will blossom to the west of Wichita and east of Dodge City across southern Kansas into the Oklahoma and Texas Panhandles. These will be capable of producing hail and damaging winds. There is a much higher chance for severe weather to the southwest of our region where the Storm Prediction Center has highlighted. This activity will wane later in the overnight and be gone by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday afternoon another round of scattered storms will develop out west.

Hail and high winds will be primary concerns, although an isolated landspout cannot be ruled out.

There is a chance for a daytime driven shower or storm from central into eastern Kansas that will disappear with the setting sun in our unstable and humid atmosphere. More storms develop as this boundary travels through Thursday into Friday.

Temperatures come down by Friday putting us back to more reasonable May standards. Winds also relax until an uptick Saturday as another cold front works through the region that will spark new shower and thunderstorm development.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly clear, windy. Lo: 71 Wind: S 10-25

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 95 Wind: S 10-25

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 70 Wind: S 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 90 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 91 Lo: 67 Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 84 Lo: 62 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 82 Lo: 58 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 80 Lo: 58 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 83 Lo: 62 Partly cloudy, windy.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman