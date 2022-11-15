Temperatures were able to make it to the lower 40s for many of us on Tuesday afternoon, which helped melt minor snowfall around the region. Those of you to the southwest that received 3″-5″ still have some snow in place.

Lows tonight remain downright cold in the teens and 20s. Our winds for the most part will be light, but still expect those wind chills to be a bit lower than our real temperatures. A random period of flurries is possible overnight, but that chance is rather low and would not cause any impacts.

Our wind picks up out of the northwest on Wednesday, this keeps us locked into well-below average temperatures. Wednesday will be cold in the 30s for most. That strong wind will allow for it to feel even colder. At least we get to see a good deal of sunshine…

For now, cold air will be the main story this week. We watch our next shot of light snow to the northwest early Thursday morning as a quick disturbance moves through. Travel impacts are not expected with this.

As we push through Thursday, watch out for some light snow even into central and southern Kansas into the evening. Again, not expecting much with this as of now.

Our old friend fall does make an appearance late this upcoming weekend into early next week. Temperatures return to the upper 40s and lower 50s. This is still a bit cooler than average, but at least some warmer air is on the way.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Warren Sears:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. 10% chance of snow showers. Lo: 22 Wind: NW 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 36 Wind: NW 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lo: 21 Wind: W 5-15



Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 42 Lo: 19 Mostly cloudy. 10% chance of light snow.

Fri: Hi: 30 Lo: 18 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 42 Lo: 23 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 48 Lo: 30 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 53 Lo: 32 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 54 Lo: 34 Partly cloudy, breezy.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears