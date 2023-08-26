We just have some leftover cloud cover and some rain from lingering overnight thunderstorms as we start our Saturday. It’s a much more comfortable start to today with temperatures early this morning in the 60s to lower 70s.

Leftover showers continue to press eastward through North Central and Northeast Kansas early this morning with isolated shower activity in western Kansas and clouds covering much of the state. Temperatures will not be nearly as hot today with highs in the 70s west to low 90s south central.

The time for a cooler conditions has arrived thanks to a cold front which has pushed south and southeast through most of Kansas. The front keeps tracking to the south today.

Wichita and south central Kansas will still be warm today, but the triple digit heat is gone. Much of Kansas will remain under mostly cloudy skies today. More scattered showers and storms will form mainly south of I-70 this afternoon and extend into the evening.

Overnight low temperatures will become quite comfortable across the state with lows ranging from the mid to upper 50s in western Kansas to 60s across central parts of the state.

There can be a spotty lingering shower around Wichita and in south central areas early Sunday followed by a mainly dry day. Most of Kansas will see sunshine for the balance of Sunday with highs ranging from the lower to upper 80s, slightly below-average for late August along with low humidity levels.

Looking ahead to the upcoming week, a few storms are possible in the northwest Monday, possibly sneaking into southwest Kansas but the rest of the state Kansas will be dry with plenty of sunshine and continued low humidity and near average temperatures. A weak disturbance tracking through the state Monday night could bring an isolated shower or storm. Otherwise, we keep hold of these more seasonable conditions until the heat builds back by the second half of next week. We will stay dry Tuesday through Friday as the dome of high pressure builds back.

Triple digit temperatures not as likely but afternoon highs will be above average in the middle and upper 90s before starting the following weekend. Weather model guidance hints at dry weather persisting until September 5-7 when the pattern becomes more unsettled.

8/26/23 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Boston:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly to partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 93 Wind: NE/N 8-18

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 68 Wind: NE/N 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 88 Wind: N/NE 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 64 Wind: NE/E 5-10

Wichita Weekly

Mon: Hi: 90 Lo: 63 Mostly sunny.

Tue: Hi: 89 Lo: 63 Sunny to partly cloudy.

Wed: Hi: 90 Lo: 62 Mostly sunny.

Thu: Hi: 92 Lo: 65 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 96 Lo: 67 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 98 Lo: 69 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Meteorologist Jack Boston