Cloud cover is creeping north this morning, blanketing the state and keeping temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s this morning.

Our eyes are on a low-pressure system tracking north through Texas this morning and pushing moisture into Oklahoma. Rain will arrive along the Oklahoma/Kansas state line by the late morning.

Rain will be light to start across southcentral Kansas, with pockets of heavier downpours mixed in. We are not expecting a washout this morning, with plenty of dry time will be mixed in.

Heavy bands of rainfall will arrive this afternoon along the Oklahoma/Kansas state line and advance north into the Sunflower State. Most of the rain will be in southcentral and southeastern Kansas this afternoon, with light showers in southwestern and northcentral Kansas.

Those who see rain earlier will experience cooler temperatures, with highs in southcentral Kansas in the 40s. On the other hand, those in northwestern Kansas will sit in the low 60s.

Showers track north through the evening, with heavy bands of rainfall across central Kansas. Those planning to travel tonight could run into traffic delays as heavy rain could slow traffic. Significant flight delays should not be a big concern as we are not expecting much lightning with this rain.

The highest rainfall totals will be in southeastern Kansas, with areas seeing anywhere from 0.5″ to 1″+ of rainfall. Locations in western Kansas will miss out on much-needed moisture today.

Temperatures will be up and down as southerly winds work to warm temperatures for the start of the week. We reach back into the mid-50s before our next cold front arrives and shoves temperatures back into the 30s on Wednesday.

The midweek cold front will not only bring cooler temperatures to the region but will also bring the chance for a few flurries in northwestern Kansas on Tuesday.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of rain. Hi: 49 Wind: NE 5-15

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, breezy. 70% chance of rain. Lo: 36 Wind: N/NW 10-20

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny, breezy. 10% chance of rain. Hi: 48 Wind: N/NW 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 30 Wind: S 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Mon: Hi: 57 Lo: 42 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, windy.

Tue: Hi: 55 Lo: 22 Partly to mostly cloudy, windy.

Wed: Hi: 39 Lo: 20 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 44 Lo: 32 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 53 Lo: 32 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 58 Lo: 31 Partly cloudy.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll