After a mild day, temperatures tumble overnight. Lows dip below freezing for those along and north of I-70. Winds remain out of the north, pulling in drier air and chasing out any leftover cloud cover by the morning.

Frost Advisories have been issued for portions of northcentral Kansas late tonight through tomorrow morning. Be sure to take care of any sensitive plants.

Freeze Warnings are in place for portions of Northwest Kansas late tonight into tomorrow morning. Freeze Warnings and Watches are in place for the majority of the state from Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Overnight lows fall into the low 30s and upper 20s through the middle of the week. We may be looking at a widespread frost Tuesday and Wednesday mornings as temps will consistently fall into the 30s across much of our viewing area. Southerly winds help lows creep back into the 40s and 50s by the weekend.

Tomorrow will be a much cooler day, with highs well below average for this time of year. Temperatures will range from the 50s to 60s across the region, with mostly sunny skies.

Temperatures will be yoyoing this week. We continue to slide into the low 50s by Tuesday but jump right back into the 70s by Thursday. Temperatures continue to increase for the weekend, with highs in the low 80s, about ten degrees above our average for this time of year.

Southerly winds take hold of the forecast for the second half of the week and will be the driving force behind our warm-up. This is thanks to an area of high pressure that will slow track east through the weekend and keep this warming trend locked in place.

Above-average temperatures can be expected as we head into the last week of the month. Enjoy the fall-like feel for the next few days because we will be on the toastier side as we head into next week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 37 Wind: N/NE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 59 Wind: N 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 30 Wind: N/NE 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Tue: Hi: 52 Lo: 27 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 65 Lo: 42 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 74 Lo: 46 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 81 Lo: 52 Mostly sunny, windy.

Sat: Hi: 83 Lo: 55 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 82 Lo: 50 Mostly sunny, breezy

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll