Storm Track 3 Forecast: Many changes for the upcoming week

An area of low pressure continues to sit and spin over the state today.

This is bringing warmer conditions to southern Kansas, but cooler air has filtered in for the northern and western parts of the state. With this area of low pressure, a cold front will develop and strengthen throughout the day, eventually moving from west to east. Timing looks to be through the Wichita area into the middle part of the day, meaning our morning temperatures will likely be about as warm as we will get.

I am expecting some lower 70s before winds switch and temperatures remain constant, but then fall through the afternoon and evening. Expect south winds to turn northwest.



This stronger cold front is going to spark a line of storms later this afternoon. The closer we get to the event, the farther east the storm chances hold. I think that the Kansas/Missouri state line into the heart of Missouri will have the best shot at seeing storms later today, with most of the KSN viewing area missing out.

All storm types are possible, so it could be a busy evening out to our east. The SPC has an Enhanced risk for Missouri.

As the cold front barges through, it will do its job and lower our temperatures to the 40s tonight and 60s on Monday.

This cooler stint is short lived as another shot of warm air surges back for Tuesday ahead of our next approaching system.

More showers and storms are possible Tuesday night into Wednesday, some of which could be severe. We need to keep an eye on this event.

The rest of the forecast bounces between the 60s and low 70s as we push into next weekend. All in all, a nice fall stretch of weather is here to wrap up the month of October.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears