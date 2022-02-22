Wind chills fell to as low as -30 below this morning in parts of northwest Kansas. Unfortunately due to strong winds in place out of the north, we will not see much relief out there today. Most of us will only make it to the teens and lower 20s this afternoon, but wind chills will feel much colder.

Those wind chills become dangerously low again out there tonight.

Real temperatures will drop to the single digits, with feels like temperatures as cold as -20 again.

Wind Chill Advisories remain in place through Wednesday.

We have a few different storm systems working through the region this week. Western Kansas could see some light snow late tonight into early Wednesday. Accumulations should only be minor.

Wednesday brings another quick moving storm system to southeastern Kansas. I think a few rain drops and snowflakes could make it as far west as the Wichita area.

The bigger storm system we need to watch comes on Thursday. What could begin as a wintry mix looks to transition over to some snow. I am not expecting significant totals with this storm, but a dusting to two inches looks possible for part of the state, especially in southeast Kansas.

We will see some slight improvements on the way for the weekend as highs return to the 40s. By early next week I am seeing signs of 50s, but we need to get through a chilly stretch first.

2/22/22 The KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Warren Sears:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of snow. Hi: 27 Wind: N 15-25

Tonight: Partly cloudy, windy. Lo: 6 Wind: N 10-25

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of rain and snow. Hi: 25 Wind: N/NE 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of snow. Lo: 14 Wind: NE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 24 Lo: 8 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 50% chance of snow.

Fri: Hi: 30 Lo: 12 Partly cloudy.

Sat: Hi: 41 Lo: 22 Mostly sunny.

Sun: Hi: 49 Lo: 24 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 52 Lo: 28 Mostly sunny, windy.

Tue: Hi: 50 Lo: 26 Mostly sunny, breezy.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears