Storm Track 3 Forecast: March in like a lamb, warming winds continue

Temperatures are warming this week to spring-like levels. Today we got to the 50s to low 60s. This is just the start!

Sunny days will turn into clear nights and temperatures will drop into the upper teens and lower 20s.

We will all be sitting sweetly in the 60s Tuesday through Thursday. Winds will be a touch stronger Tuesday, so we will need to watch for high fire concerns.

A Fire Weather Watch has been posted for some of our counties to the north tomorrow in anticipation of this possibility.

Rain will be in short supply this week until Thursday night into Friday. Western Kansas will see this activity first. The system will slide to the east/southeast.

The farther northeast in our state you live, you will see the least amount of moisture. Some spots may be able to get an inch or two of rain out of this the way model guidance is looking a few days out.

As temperatures rise this weekend and winds increase, high fire danger will persist. We have a few systems next week, but they do not look like gully washers. Temperatures may cool enough with a system next Tuesday/Wednesday to bring a touch of snow to our northern communities. Lots to iron out between now and then.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman