Storm Track 3 Forecast: Meager rain potential as a cold front arrives ahead of the weekend, cooler air settles in

The storm system that brought just about everything from severe weather to widespread damaging winds and now wildfires that crews continue to battle, is tracking away from our region.

Smoke from the ongoing wildfires in northern Ellis, Russell, Rooks and Osborne counties was visible from our SkyView in Hays earlier this afternoon.

We are much cooler today than we were 24 hours ago when we broke multiple record highs for the warmth. Temperatures will not get as warm over the next week. Overnight a few clouds will be in the mix as temperatures cool. Lows are expected to sit into the teens and 20s.

On Friday, our next cold front inches this direction. As it does so, winds start to pick up across western Kansas. Winds gusting to 30 MPH will be possible Friday as the cold front arrives.

Clouds will be created especially farther south and east.

Toward evening, light rain is possible to the southeast, avoiding most of our viewing area.

Daytime highs will rest into the 50s before cold air arrives in time for the weekend.

Temperatures Saturday will be chilly but closer to average in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Sunday, as high pressure, tracks to the east, we will regain a southerly flow enabling us to warm. No moisture expected this weekend.

Next week also looks dry. There is one frontal passage by Tuesday that will remove any warmth that we gain. Winds do not look too fierce as this travels through the region. It will also come through dry. We have another push of colder air by the end of next week. This will make it colder for Christmas Eve before a brief warm up Christmas weekend.

In looking at long-range model guidance…there appears to be another system that looks stronger for the Central High Plains before the New Year. Deal is, if the track stays consistent, then we will once again be dry-slotted and miss out on any meaning moisture for Kansas! Temperatures will continue to fluctuate, but not looking as warm as what we just finished this week.

— Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman