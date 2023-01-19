Colder air is settling in across the Sunflower State. This will greatly influence the next two storm systems that will target our region this weekend and early next week. The next is currently over the mountains to the west and will make its presence known out west first Friday evening.

Mainly clear to partly cloudy skies are expected tonight. Temps are stepping into the freezer.

We will see an uptick in upper level cloud cover Friday. This will be one of our last “mild” days for a few.

Our western Kansas counties have now been placed under Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Storm Watches beginning Friday evening. I expect additional counties to be added to winter weather alerts over the next 24.

Moisture will move in late Friday evening and ramp up through the overnight. This will be largely snow.

Closer to the Kansas/Oklahoma state line, south of Highway 400, more rain will mix in limiting snowfall potential. Latest trends are promising for this drought-stricken area to receive meaningful moisture.

The path this takes will be a straight shot East across Kansas. Conditions closer to I-135 will deteriorate due to snow by midday Saturday.

Points East of I-135 get in on this later Saturday afternoon through the remainder of the overnight.

Due to timing and temperatures, more rain will mix in especially East of the Turnpike, lowering snowfall potential. Travel will be impacted by this storm during the Friday night through Saturday night timeframe.

Sunday we get a break with another storm on deck Monday into Tuesday.

Model guidance is still wonky on the timing and how soon it comes into Kansas. Once again, this looks largely snow with more rain mixing in East of the Turnpike.

These storm systems are paving the path to another brush with Arctic air to end the month which we mentioned weeks ago. This might just be a glancing shot and not a prolonged cold blast.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lo: 23 Wind: NW 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Hi: 49 Wind: NW/SE 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Partly to mostly cloudy. 10% chance of rain and snow. Lo: 28 Wind: SE/E 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 39 Lo: 24 Cloudy. 60% chance of rain and snow.

Sun: Hi: 43 Lo: 27 Partly cloudy.

Mon: Hi: 45 Lo: 25 Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of rain and snow.

Tue: Hi: 38 Lo: 19 Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of snow.

Wed: Hi: 38 Lo: 18 Mostly to partly cloudy.

Thu: Hi: 39 Lo: 20 Partly cloudy, windy.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman