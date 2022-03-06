A noticeable chill has taken over the state. Most of us are starting the day between 15 and 40 degrees colder than Saturday morning. You will notice this chill lingering through the day with afternoon highs only making it to the 30s and 40s.

We have a few flurries in northwest Kansas this morning, but generally the state is starting off dry. Winds are relatively light compared to yesterday, so these conditions will allow for firefighting crews to get a hold on more of the Cottonwood Complex Fire in Reno/Harvey counties.

We also have the chance for measurable rain and snow midday into the afternoon. A Winter Weather Advisory will stay in place for most of Saturday afternoon and evening for far northwest Kansas. This is the area we are expecting some minor snowfall accumulations. The ground will be mighty warm, so some of this will melt of contact before accumulating on surfaces.

Those in central and eastern Kansas will get to tap into a bit more moisture. Rain chances return to south central Kansas just after lunch. It looks like a few thunderstorms could be embedded, but colder temperatures also mean some snow and sleet could mix in as well. This system organizes through the afternoon and could give some areas a few hours of much needed rainfall. Latest models are trending toward 0.10″ to 0.25″ on the higher end. We will take what we can get!

Strong to severe storms are looking likely over southern Missouri and northern Arkansas today. If you have friends and family in that direction, make sure they stay weather aware. Unfortunately, there is a significant chance for large tornadoes in that region.

This system moves out later this evening, but temperatures remain chilly over the next few days. Signs are pointing to some single digit lows later in the week across western Kansas. We will feel more seasonable to even below average for this time of year. Winter ends in just about 2 weeks.

3/6/22 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Warren Sears:

Wichita:

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy. 70% chance of rain and snow. Hi: 45 Wind: N 8-18

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of rain and snow. Lo: 24 Wind: N 10-20

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 45 Wind: NW 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 21 Wind: N 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Tue: Hi: 53 Lo: 27 Mostly sunny.

Wed: Hi: 57 Lo: 32 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 45 Lo: 18 Mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of rain and snow.

Fri: Hi: 40 Lo: 19 Partly cloudy.

Sat: Hi: 50 Lo: 28 Partly cloudy, breezy. Sun: Hi: 59 Lo: 32 Partly cloudy, breezy.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears