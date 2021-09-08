Storm Track 3 Forecast: Mid-week cool down but summer is not done yet

Now that a cold front has pushed through our winds are lighter and our temperatures are cooler. The first step out the door will be a refreshingly cool one. Some Kansans may even want to grab a light jacket before heading out.

Wednesday will be a pleasant day with plenty of sunshine. Highs will warm into the 80s and drier air will make even the warmest part of the day feel nice.

After sundown, skies will stay clear and lows will be cool again in the 50s to low 60s. This is what early risers will wake up to Thursday morning.

Sky conditions will not change Thursday but winds will be back out of the south and they will pick up a bit more. This will begin to send highs back to the 90s, especially to the north and west.

Unseasonable heat heat continues to build through the rest of the week. Some highs Friday and Saturday could get close to the century mark. There is a slim chance of a shower or storm to the northwest over the weekend and into next week but most of the area will stay dry and sunny.

The next cold front moves in Tuesday and will start to cool us off into the 80s. The front could also spark a shower or storm in the rest of the area.