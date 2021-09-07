Storm Track 3 Forecast: Mid-week cool down, slim storm chance southeast Tuesday

A cold front has started to move into Northwest Kansas and will continue to make a sweep through the area as the day goes on. Winds are not too strong now but they will turn breezy with the passing of the front.

Skies will remain fair with the exception of a few clouds moving through with the front.

Highs will begin to cool off into the 80s to the north thanks to northerly flow. Even though the humidity has not been too oppressive areas north will also notice drier air which will be more comfortable. Highs farther south will heat back up into the 90s before the front arrives.

By early evening, the front could spark a storm or two to the south and east of Wichita. A strong to severe storm capable of large hail and damaging winds will be possible.

The window of opportunity for a storm will be brief as points to the south and east of Wichita will be dry again by sundown.

Skies will be mostly clear tonight with cooler lows in the 50s to low 60s. Expect a refreshing start to Wednesday.

Wichita will get in on the heat relief with a dip into the 80s tomorrow. Winds will begin to switch back out of the south tomorrow too which will bring highs back into the 90s by Thursday.

The toasty and dry trend continues through the latter part of the work week and through the weekend. We will be able to lose a few degrees by the middle of the next week but conditions will continue to be mainly dry.