Storm Track 3 Forecast: Mid-week light snow chance, tracking another Arctic blast

Bitter nights become better days early this week. We experienced a good melting session today under sunshiny skies and highs in the 40s and 50s.

We are back into the freezer overnight under a starry sky.

Temperatures on the climb through Tuesday before the next cold front sweeps through the Plains.

Highs will bounce back to the 40s and 50s Tuesday. I would not be shocked to see a few inching closer to 60 along the Kansas/Oklahoma state line to the southwest of Pratt, Medicine Lodge and into the Oklahoma Panhandle.

The first cold front enters the picture to the northwest Tuesday afternoon and tracks across the remainder of the state by evening.

It will be marked by a wind shift from the northwest where winds will be sustained between 20 and 40 MPH for our northwest counties. Winds gusting above 40 MPH is likely. Cooler air spills south resetting us Wednesday. Another push of much colder air dips our way Wednesday night into Thursday that will be more Arctic in nature.

A quick-moving system Wednesday night into Thursday morning does not have much moisture to work with, but enough to produce primarily light snow. By Wednesday evening the snow appears first to the northwest and spreads east along the Kansas/Nebraska state line.

There will be a slight dip to the south bringing flurries and light snow south of I-70 but falling short south of Highway 400. That said, snowfall accumulation for our northwest counties will be in the neighborhood of an inch or two with isolated amounts to 3″. Farther east into north central Kansas a trace to an inch. Wichita will not see much, flurries to only perhaps a trace to a half inch with the northern part of Sedgwick County being closer to the half inch possibility. This will be enough snow to cause slick driving conditions especially for those living farther north. The slightest shift may alter snowfall potential along with how much it deepens. If this undergoes a deepening phase over the Central High Plains, snowfall accumulation may be raised.

Temperatures will take another dive Thursday due to another Arctic intrusion. Highs will be dangerously cold as we stay below freezing throughout the day. Winds do not look too fierce but the slightest push of wind will make it feel even colder with wind chills dipping below zero.

Winds from the south return Friday into Saturday before the next frontal passage. This may trigger rain to our east Saturday evening, but we miss the moisture connection.

Temperatures into next week continue to ebb and flow between being either above or below average. We will need to watch for “bursts” of Arctic air that look to remain brief but flirt with our region before cycling milder. Moisture looks meager during this time.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman