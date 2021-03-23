Storm Track 3 Forecast: Mid-week rain chance, more wet weather before the weekend hits

The storm system that gave many of us a healthy amount of rain is lifting away from the region.

Sunshine has been trying to break free from the clouds to the southwest. Leftover rain showers under the core of the low will favor northcentral and northeastern Kansas through early evening. Winds will be gusty as this pulls away tonight.

Any breaks in the clouds will be short as our next storm system arrives Wednesday into Thursday.

Rain and snow will first move into our southwest corner Wednesday afternoon. Temperatures will be important as to how much snow could fall.

Light snowfall accumulation potential from a trace to an inch or two is possible from Garden City to Syracuse and south through Elkhart and Liberal across the state line into the Oklahoma and Texas Panhandles. Rain will spread to the east for the Wednesday evening commute.

Wednesday night we will have a few rumbles of thunder East of the Turnpike. I would not be shocked to get some small hail from a stronger storm. Rain will end early Thursday with clouds trying to clear from the west to the east.

Rainfall amounts will be in the range of a tenth to a quarter of an inch. There will be locally higher amounts from 0.5″ – 0.75″ of rain. This system will not have as much moisture to work with compared to earlier this week.

The active weather pattern is not done yet this week. Another quick moving system slides East Friday into early Saturday morning. Moisture looks meager.

High temperatures will hover primarily in the 40s and 50s this week and bounce back to the 60s starting in some spots as early as Friday. Expect more warmth over the weekend and to start next week.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman