Storm Track 3 Forecast: Mid-week system sparks storms Wednesday in Kansas, isolated severe risk

Our next front is on the approach from the west. Ahead of it, clouds have returned to the area. A sprinkle or shower will be possible through daybreak.

There will be a chance for a few showers through the rest of the morning and into midday. Mainly to the west but a chance for Central Kansas will begin to rise.

A line of storms will blossom between Central and Eastern Kansas during the afternoon. This activity will track to the east while Western Kansas begins to dry out and clouds break.

We will need to monitor these storms closely. A Marginal Risk of severe weather currently rides the Turnpike and stretches as far east as the Kansas City Metro. Should there be a strong to severe storm, damaging gusts and hail are the main storm threats. The threat of an isolated tornado is low but not zero.

After sundown, storms will continue to track to the east and transition to a mainly damaging gust threat. They will be out of the area before midnight.

As the front moves in, high temperatures will resemble a normal November day in the 50s and 60s. You will notice an uptick in our winds too, especially to the west.

Frost is looking likely to the north and west tonight. Northwest Kansas and Southwest Nebraska will drop below freezing.

High temperatures will lose a few degrees tomorrow and again on Friday. We will slowly warm again closer to and even slightly above average through the weekend and into next week. However, we have some cold mornings ahead of us. Most of the area will experience a hard freeze Friday night and again Sunday night.

After today, our next chance of moisture will be Thursday night. A quick-moving piece of energy could spark a rain and rain/snow shower. Any chance of snowflakes will be to the west but no accumulation is expected as any showers will not stick around long. We will dry back out by Friday.

There will be bright skies over the weekend and into next week, there will be some gusty winds at times too.