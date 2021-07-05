Storm Track 3 Forecast: Midweek cold front will bring back additional chances for showers and storms

Plenty of sunshine and a few fair-weather cumulus clouds have painted the Sunflower State today.

These clouds will gain a bit more height through the middle of the week as a cold frontal boundary will help to spark scattered showers and thunderstorms. Until then, a few clouds linger through tonight as temperatures dip back down into the 60s and 70s with just an isolated shower possible.

Tuesday starts to bring some changes back to the Sunflower State. It will be a mixture of sunshine and clouds for many especially across central Kansas where temperatures rebound back into the 80s and 90s. Out to the west, showers and thunderstorms will start to develop during the heat of the day.

A storm or two could try to reach severe thresholds for damaging wind gusts and hail, but the severe threat should remain very isolated. A Marginal Risk has been highlighted for portions of western Kansas and southwestern Nebraska Tuesday.

The day will likely start drier for many before a few scattered showers and storms start to develop by Tuesday afternoon in northwest Kansas.

Activity will become more widespread across western Kansas as the afternoon continues leaving lingering showers and storms possible through the overnight as the boundary stalls over central Kansas.

The front will spark additional rounds of showers and storms across southern and central into eastern Kansas Wednesday before this system passes to the south.

A break in the rainy pattern will bring back the sunshine and warmer temperatures Thursday before another cold front arrives on Friday. This will spark additional rounds of showers and storms Friday night into Saturday, some of which will need to be monitored for an isolated severe threat.

Temperatures Thursday will jump back into the 80s and 90s across the state before relief from the heat arrives just in time for the weekend.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige