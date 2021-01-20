Storm Track 3 Forecast: Mild again Thursday, cooler weekend with slight rain/snow chance

Warmer winds are taking over for a couple of days. They have switched out of the west/southwest and enabled us to warm into the 50s and 60s this afternoon. However, where clouds parked in place, temperatures were held down in the 40s and lower 50s.

Temperatures will be mild again Thursday before our next cold front.

As this front travels through, it will come through dry.

We will see a drop in our temperatures to the 40s to end the work week and begin the weekend.

The storm track is active to the south of us and it will keep clouds streaming our way, especially for southern Kansas. This weekend, the clouds will filter in for all and take up residency through Tuesday of next week.

A few disturbances have the potential to produce moisture for us. I will caution right now, as of this writing, it does not look like much. Activity late Saturday into Sunday morning favors north central Kansas in the form of rain and snow.

The timing and temperature will play big roles in this. The following wave late Sunday into Monday looks to impact more of our region with rain and snow showers are possible. Another opportunity presents itself Tuesday as rain and snow. Lots to still iron out between now and then.

Next week temperatures will be chilly with highs in the 30s and 40s.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman