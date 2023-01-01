A warm start to 2023! After a chilly start to our day, afternoon temperatures will remain above average reaching back into the 50s this afternoon. Winds remain out of the south with partly to at times mostly cloudy skies this New Year’s Day. In spite of gradually increasing cloudiness, temperatures climbing into the 50s for much of the region with a few places remaining just shy of 50 across the far northern Counties.

Our next storm system and cold front arrive for the start of the week bringing rain chances across the state and even some snowfall for northwestern Kansas where a few counties are under Winter Storm Watches. Clouds and a breeze out of the east this Sunday night will prevent temperatures from getting very cold with lows only down into the 30s and lower 40s, above freezing in most areas though some of extreme northwest Kansas will dip just below freezing reaching the upper 20s.

The approaching storm system and cold front will track into Western Kansas on tonight. Rain will follow the front in, staying mainly out west before midnight. A few snowflakes may mix in in the northwest corner of Kansas overnight, but nothing is expected in the way of accumulation.

By Monday morning, showers will spread east across the state. A wintry mix will be possible in Northwest Kansas as temperatures dip to near or just below the freezing mark leading to isolated slick spots on roads for your morning commute Monday.

The steady rain will move quickly from west to east during the day on Monday and should push east of the KSN viewing area during the afternoon as dryer air works its way across southern Kansas. There will even be some breaks of afternoon sunshine in southwest and parts of south central Kansas on Monday afternoon. A few thunderstorms are possible Monday, but mainly in far Southeast Kansas.

Snowfall returns to western Kansas as moisture wraps around the low-pressure system and colder temperatures move into the region late Monday and Monday night.

Winter Storm Watches are in place for Cheyenne, Rawlins, Sherman and Thomas Counties in Kansas, and Dundy and Hitchcock Counties in Nebraska through early Tuesday morning. The combination of snow and blowing snow can make for difficult travel conditions affecting the Tuesday morning commute, but snowfall totals are expected to be light, on the order of 1-3 inches.

Temperatures dip with the front, falling back to our seasonal average in the low 40s. We rebound back into the low 50s as we head into the weekend.

1/1/23 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Boston:

Wichita:

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy. Hi: 56 Wind: E 5-15

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Lo:42 Wind E/SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. 50% chance of rain. Hi: 58 Wind: SE/S 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of rain. Lo: 32 Wind: S/SW 12-25

Wichita Weekly

Tue: Hi: 42 Lo: 25 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 40 Lo: 22 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 42 Lo: 27 Partly cloudy.

Fri: Hi: 52 Lo: 35 Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 52 Lo: 30 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 52 Lo: 34. Partly cloudy.

Meteorologist Jack Boston