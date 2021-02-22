Storm Track 3 Forecast: Mild and Sunny today, big cooldown midweek

Conditions are quiet in the Plains and across the Sunflower State. It's a cold start to the day but a coat will be enough to fight off the chill. The commute will be a smooth one too.

After a nice sunrise skies will be bright and mostly sunny all day. This will help temperatures rebound quickly. We'll warm nicely into the 60s with a few 50s sprinkled in to the north. Winds will be a bit breezy but they won't be too strong.