Storm Track 3 Forecast: Mild and Sunny today, big cooldown midweek

We are getting a nice relief from the cold weather today. Temperatures are topping out in the upper 50s and 60s today. The afternoon sunshine will turn into clear skies overnight. Temperatures will drop below freezing again overnight, but tomorrow will return to the 60s. This warm up comes before a big cooldown on Wednesday. Temperatures will drop to the 40s for the mid week behind a cold front that will come through dry. We will stay in the upper 40s and 50s through the end of the week. That is about average for this time of the year. The next system that we need to keep an eye on arrives on Sunday in the form of snow and rain. This will bring another cooldown to the upper 30s and low 40s. Tune in for more details as this storm approaches.