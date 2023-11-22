Colder temperatures are on track to bring us some winter chill over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. The good news is that it will hold off just long enough to let us get through Thanksgiving itself before the changes arrive.

Today will see temperatures recover some with abundant sunshine and temperatures in the 50s to 60s out west, where winds from the southwest will help to boost highs.

Overnight, temperatures fall to the 20s and 30s with freezes likely for most.

Thanksgiving will see the arctic front begin to advance across Kansas, with temperatures turning colder in northwest Kansas first. Ahead of the front, highs reach the 50s again.

Clouds will be on the increase through the day, with winds turning to the northeast by the end of the day. Once the wind direction changes, things will begin to turn chilly.

Precipitation begins to the west on Black Friday as clouds thicken up. It will be cold day if you have plans to get out for holiday shopping, with the possibility of snow beginning in western Kansas.

Precipitation advances to the east overnight Friday into Saturday. The potential for accumulating snowfall will be highest across western Kansas, with North-Central Kansas also getting cold enough for the snow to stick by Saturday morning. Wichita will flirt with the freezing line during this event, which will lead to more of a rain/snow mix and greatly reduced potential for snow accumulations.

After this system wraps up, temperatures will be sluggish to recover as north winds keep the chilly air coming for several days into next week.

There is a slight chance of another system trying to come together by next Tuesday, although this will have less moisture to work with and it appears unlikely to be impactful. Stay warm, and stick with KSN for updates on this upcoming winter weather threat!

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Maney:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny. Hi: 55 Wind: NW/SW 8-18

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 31 Wind: SW/S 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Hi: 56 Wind: E 8-18

Tomorrow night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lo: 30 Wind: NE 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 41 Lo: 27 Mostly cloudy, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 37 Lo: 25 Cloudy. 40% chance of rain and snow.

Sun: Hi: 39 Lo: 20 Mostly to partly cloudy.

Mon: Hi: 42 Lo: 22 Mostly sunny.

Tue: Hi: 46 Lo: 25 Partly cloudy.

Wed: Hi: 49 Lo: 26 Partly cloudy.