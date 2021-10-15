Storm Track 3 Forecast: Mild days, chilly nights, and bright skies ahead

A few sprinkles and showers will be around this morning as a disturbance sits nearby. A rumble of thunder cannot be ruled out but severe weather is not expected. Any impacts to the commute this morning will be minor.

Raindrops will track west to east through the morning and could stick around all the way through midday. Skies will turn sunny first to the west and then in Central Kansas during the afternoon.

Grab a jacket this morning. Temperatures to start the day are chilly with the coldest temperatures to the west where there could be some frost. After sunrise, a northerly breeze will make Friday the coolest day of the week. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s.

Skies will stay clear tonight and winds will turn lighter which will allow low temperatures to cool even more than previous mornings. Early risers will wake up to 20s and 30s. This has prompted freeze and frost alerts to the north and west that will be in effect tonight into tomorrow morning.

We have more sunny, mild days and clear, chilly overnights on the way. Highs in the 70s will return over the weekend.

Temperatures will peak Tuesday and reach near 80 before a cold front cools us back down. The front will try to spark a shower mid-week but we are not expecting much rain. High pressure will quickly build back in behind the front and make for a sunny latter part of the week.