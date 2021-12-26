Storm Track 3 Forecast: Mild days in short supply as cold fronts arrive before the end of the year

Winds have been blustery in western Kansas contributing to heightened fire concerns along with blowing dust which led to reduced visibility at times today.

Winds will remain elevated overnight as a cold front pushes through the Sunflower State.

Temperatures tonight will dip into the 20s and 30s for most.

A mild day takes shape Monday to start the work week. Temperatures will rebound to the 40s and 50s as clouds begin to increase west to east.

Grassland fire danger will be elevated again on Monday as winds pick up late in the day ahead of an approaching storm system. Outdoor activities that may cause a spark are not advised across western Kansas Monday.

This setup will not provide us with little if any moisture. As a warm front drifts north out of Oklahoma Tuesday morning, the front may provide a quick passing shower for portions of central into eastern Kansas. Better rain chances will sit east of the Turnpike into southeastern Kansas.

Temperatures across southcentral Kansas will be able to bounce into the 60s briefly before a strong cold front sweeps through the state to usher in a wintry chill back to our air as we wrap up December. Daytime highs will struggle to make it out of the 30s Wednesday afternoon with frigid temperatures likely Thursday.

We are still monitoring the potential for a stronger storm system to arrive by New Year’s Day.

There is still plenty of time to iron out the details of this next storm system in the days to come, but may provide us with our next best chance for precipitation if it remains on its current track. The days ahead will continue to paint a clearer picture. Until then, get ready for temperatures to feel more like the end of December as we wrap up 2021.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige