A mainly quiet weather picture early this morning with mostly clear skies and chilly temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s. A very pleasant Sunday is ahead of us with sunshine, a few thin, high clouds and a southwest breeze switching to northwest as a dry cold front drops southeast through the region. Temperatures this afternoon will be several degrees above average for mid-December making this a great day for any of your outdoor plans, whether it be putting up your Holiday lights or finishing up some Christmas shopping. There was the formation of some clouds and fog during the night, but that is east of our viewing area, otherwise it’s mainly clear and chilly to start your Sunday with light breezes and temperatures ranging from the upper 20s to lower 30s.

A beautiful Sunday is ahead with above average, mild temperatures reaching the middle to upper 50s statewide. There is a cold front dropping southeast through the state, but it is starved for moisture and will produce nothing more than some thin, high clouds today.

Behind this frontal passage, winds will pick up out of the north tonight pulling in some colder air. Temperatures this Sunday night will drop into the 20s to near 30 by early Monday morning.

Temperatures Monday will be back toward the seasonal norms behind today’s frontal passage.

Tuesday’s temperatures warm back to the lower to middle 50s by the afternoon as winds pick up out of the south. If you need to do some last-minute holiday shopping, the next few days will be the time to do it.

A weak system will push eastward, south of Kansas increasing cloud cover during Wednesday and offering up some light rains on Thursday, mainly for southern and central parts of the state. But, temperatures from Wednesday through Friday will remain on the mild side, especially for December.

This system will push east of the area on Friday allowing for mainly dry conditions to end the week with temperatures remaining mild. A more significant storm system will push into the central plains during the weekend before Christmas with the potential for more widespread rains.

There could be enough cold air filtering in on Sunday for the rain to mix with or change to snow, so a White Christmas appears to not be out of the question for northwestern parts of Kansas!

An unsettled pattern sticks around for the last week of the year, with more rain and snow on deck. Keep your umbrellas handy through the start of 2024!

12/17/23 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Boston:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny. Hi: 56 Wind: SW/NW 8-18

Tonight: Mostly clear, breezy. Lo: 30 Wind: NW/N 10-20

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 46 Wind: N/NE 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Clear to partly cloudy. Lo: 28 Wind: SE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Tue: Hi: 50 Lo: 38 Partly cloudy, windy.

Wed: Hi: 58 Lo: 47 Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 60 Lo: 46 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of rain.

Fri: Hi: 57 Lo: 41 Mostly to partly cloudy. 10% chance of rain.

Sat: Hi: 56 Lo: 41 Partly to mostly cloudy. 20% chance of rain.

Sun: Hi: 53 Lo: 39 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of rain.

Meteorologist Jack Boston