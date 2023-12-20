Gusty winds will ease this evening. As moisture increases, areas of fog will form in parts of Kansas through Thursday morning. Some could be locally dense. Temperatures will remain mild with thicker cloud cover overnight through Thursday.

Two systems are on deck and set to move through from Thursday into Christmas. Temperatures are warm to support all rain with the first wave Thursday. Showers will blossom to the southwest Thursday morning.

Rain will track northeast through central and eastern Kansas Thursday afternoon through the early overnight.

Rainfall potential ranges from 0.1″-0.3″. Latest model trends have this shifting slightly which may allow a few folks in the northwest part of our viewing area a limited engagement with any rain.

Clouds break between systems Friday. South central Kansas might take longer in the day to break into sunshine. This will be the best day to get any last minute holiday shopping done before rain chances increase for the weekend.

This will be in limited supply before clouds thicken again Friday night in anticipation of the next system Saturday. Rain showers form to the southwest late Saturday morning into the afternoon. By evening this will track farther east and closer to the I-135 corridor. A clap of thunder or two might come with this round into Saturday night.

Hit or miss rain showers will linger through Christmas Eve. Rainfall potential will be higher near and east of I-135 where a half inch to an inch of new rain is expected. Rainfall amounts drop significantly farther west. The track of this system will be important and the development of a low pressure system in the upper levels of the atmosphere. As the colder air catches up, snow seems reasonable, especially for Northwest Kansas, late on Christmas Eve into early Christmas morning.

We will need to watch how quickly this system departs as to how much snow we receive for a select few in the Sunflower State.

12/20/23 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Lo: 50 Wind: S 8-18

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of rain. Hi: 59 Wind: S 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of rain. Lo: 46 Wind: S 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 60 Lo: 46 Mostly cloudy. 10% chance of rain.

Sat: Hi: 59 Lo: 49 Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of rain.

Sun: Hi: 59 Lo: 36 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 50% chance of rain.

Mon: Hi: 45 Lo: 29 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of rain.

Tue: Hi: 42 Lo: 31 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 46 Lo: 31 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Meteorologist Lucy Doll